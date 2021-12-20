Osimhen Celebrates Napoli’s Win Away To AC Milan 

Victor Osimhen has expressed delight after Napoli edged AC Milan 1-0 in Sunday’s Serie A clash and get their title ambitions back on track.

Napoli are right back in the title race after a Eljif Elmas strike earned Luciano Spalletti’s side a 1-0 win at the San Siro.

This was a Scudetto showdown between second and fourth, who risked falling further behind new leaders Inter. They had been joint leaders until recently, when injuries began to take their toll.

Theo Hernandez pulled out with flu symptoms, joining injured Ante Rebic, Simon Kjaer, Rafael Leao, Davide Calabria, Pietro Pellegri and Alessandro Plizzari.

And for Napoli they made the trip without Lorenzo Insigne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz, while Kostas Manolas signed for Olympiakos this week, but surprisingly picked Andrea Petagna rather than Dries Mertens.

Napoli move up to second on 39 points and…