PSG Chief Leonardo Still Confident Of Keeping Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo remains confident that the club can convince Kylian Mbappe to stay beyond the end of his current contract.

Mbappe’s deal at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season, and he will be able to begin talks with overseas club over a free transfer in the summer from January 1.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old and are still the clear front-runners for his signature, while Liverpool have also been credited with a long-standing interest.

Mbappe became the second-most expensive player of all time when he joined PSG from Monaco, so losing him for free would represent a substantial loss for the Ligue 1 outfit both on and off the pitch.

The France international looks increasingly likely to leave next summer, but Leonardo insists that PSG still have “good possibilities” to keep a player he believes pips teammate Lionel Messi as the “best player in the world”.

“It’s a very special…