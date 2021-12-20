Raiola Reveals Chelsea Target De Ligt Ready To Leave Juventus

Super agent Mino Raiola has claimed that rumoured Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt is open to leaving Juventus.

De Ligt joined Juventus for €75million (£63m) in 2019, having won the Golden Boy award the previous year and led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018-19 season.

During his time at the Old Lady he has won Serie A and the Coppa Italia, but the side currently find themselves down in seventh place, 12 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan.

With the Italian giants way off the pace in their domestic league, Raiola has suggested that his client wants a fresh challenge.

“(De Ligt) is ready for a new step… he thinks that too,” he told Dutch newspaper NRC.

The Champions League holders have four defenders out of contract next year, with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen yet to put pen to paper on new deals.

The former two look set to depart Stamford…