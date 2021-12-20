Spurs Kicked Out Of Europa Conference League After UEFA Ruling 

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a 3-0 defeat by default, meaning they’ve been eliminated from the Europa Conference League.

Spurs were supposed to face Stade Rennais in London in the last group stage game on Thursday, December 9. A win would have allowed Spurs to qualify for the knockout round play-off.

Rennais refused to postpone the game despite an outbreak of COVID at Tottenham, with at least eight players and five staff members affected by the virus.

The Premier League side released a statement announcing that the match would ‘not take place after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Club.’

However, the UEFA protocol states that as long as a club has 13 players available, at least one of them a goalkeeper, then the game will go ahead.

UEFA has now made clear that, according to its rules, Tottenham have forfeited the game. This means they’ve been handed a 3-0 loss which cost them…