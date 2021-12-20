Wan-Bissaka Man United Defender Banned For Six Months 

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.

Wan-Bissaka, 24, admitted to driving while disqualified and without insurance after he was stopped by police officers while driving his £170,000 Lamborghini Urus in Stockport, Greater Manchester, on June 23.

Ahead of a scheduled trial, he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in September 2020.

Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a ‘state of complete ignorance’ of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in Croydon, London.

The failure to reply led to a six-month ban imposed at Leeds Magistrates’ Court in his absence on June 18 – just five days before his Lamborghini Urus was seized by police on the A34 after officers stopped him, Manchester…