‘Arsenal Must Keep Winning Games’

Arsenal defender, Ben White, has revealed that the team is determine to maintain their winning form in the Premier League.

White said this ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Sunderland on Tuesday night.

In a chat with the Evening Standard, the England international also praised teammate Gabriel Martinelli’s recent performances for the Gunners.

Martinelli scored a brace in Arsenal’s last Premier League 4-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

He also scored a goal as Arsenal defeated West Ham 2-0 on December 15.

“I see him [Martinelli] every day, so it’s not really a surprise to me. He’s a very talented player and that’s what we are all starting to see,” White told the Evening Standard.

He added, “We want to keep winning games. We went on a good run before and then we lost to [Manchester] United. We want to keep the run going now and keep winning.

“We are going to keep taking it game by game and just keep working hard ahead of every…