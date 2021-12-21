Eguavoen’s Experience Will Shape Up Eagles At AFCON 2021

Former Nigerian midfielder, Sylvanus Okpala believes the Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen’s experience will come handy on the team at the fast-approaching 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Okpala, who was among the technical crew of late Stephen Keshi that won the 2013 AFCON title, told Brila FM in an interview that he’s optimistic Eguavoen will excel at the bi-annual tournament.

“I think Austine Eguavoen knows what to do because he has been part and parcel of the Super Eagles squad. He has been there and has been watching some of the players.

“No doubt, Eguavoen is a season coach and his experience will come to count at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.”

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D of the competition which starts on January 9, alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guniea-Bissau.

Recall that Eguavoen was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as interim coach after the termination of Gernot Rohr’s contract.

He will now take charge of the team…