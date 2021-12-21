Eto’o Insists 2021 AFCON Will Go Ahead 

Newly elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) Samuel Eto’o has insisted the 2021 AFCON will surely go ahead.

The AFCON will take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6 2022.

But there are reports that CAF is considering cancelling this year’s edition due to the rapid increase of the Omicron COVID variant.

But four-time African Player of the Year Eto’o posited he does not see why the AFCON should not go ahead after all the Euro 2020 was also played during the pandemic.

“Why should it be played?” Eto’o told Canal Plus.

“The federation that I represent will strongly defend the competition. The Euros were played in the middle of the pandemic with full stadiums. Why shouldn’t we play? We must be clear on this aspect.”

