Fresh Talents Seek Justice Against Olofinjana, Imperial FC

The Fresh Talents Football Academy/club are asking for proper justice and action against Seyi Olofinjana and Bankole Atiba, owners of Imperial Football Club regarding their player, Michael Ologo Inainfe.

Ese Oduko and the president of Fresh Talents Football Academy, Augustine Oduko and the board members will take Olofinjana and Bankole to FIFA court.

Oduko revealed that Inainfe was his player at Fresh Talents Football Academy, having joined back in the year 2018.

After caring, training, developing and linking the player to Istanbulspor, another club, Imperial surfaced to want to reap where they did not sow because of the greed of the player’s father, facilitating the player’s passport to obtain his ITC even though, Inainfe was on Fresh Talents Football Academy Fifa TMS portal.

However, the player’s passport was issued by the NFF’s former Transfer Matching System (TMS) Manager, Nasiru Jibril in April 2021 to Fresh Talents Football Academy.

Another player’s passport was…