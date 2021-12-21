I Will Be Available For 2021 AFCON

Victor Osimhen has assured that he will be available to represent Nigeria at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

There have been doubts over the availability of Osimhen taking part at the AFCON after he suffered a facial injury during a Serie A fixture between Napoli and Inter Milan in November.

Osimhen suffered a fractured eye socket and cheekbone following a head collision with Inter’s Milan Skriniar.

He had to be substituted and rushed to hospital for proper examination before being operated upon.

Also Read: Eto’o Insists 2021 AFCON Will Go Ahead

Following the surgery, Napoli announced that Osimhen will be out of action for three months, which means he will not be at next year’s AFCON.

But he has since returned to light training and was seen in a picture published on Napoli’s Twitter handle putting on a protective face mask.

And in a statement on his Twitter handle, Osimhen said he will be in Cameroon for the competition…