I Would Love Barca Play Like Sevilla –Xavi Speaks Ahead Tonight’s Game

Barcelona coach Xavi admits he’d like to have his team play similarly to tonight’s opponents Sevilla.

Sevilla have been a strong team under Julen Lopetegui, and Xavi was quick to praise the work the Andalusian team has done this season.

“Sevilla are ready to be the LaLiga champions, they almost were last year, they can go three behind the leaders with a win,” Xavi told TribalFootball.

“They are candidates to win any competition in which they play. Sevilla are a great, great team, a spectacular team, but there are three points on offer, we are improving and growing.”

The former Al-Sadd coach even pointed towards Sevilla’s technical model as one of the blueprints that the Blaugrana should look to for inspiration moving forward.

“It is another chance to face a direct rival, they do things very well, we tend to look abroad, at Bayern Munich, but you have to also look at how Sevilla work,” Xavi continued.

“Lopetegui is one of the best, and also Monchi, we are…