Leicester City Ready For Liverpool Test- Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi says Leicester City are looking forward to Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool at Anfield.

Brendan Rodgers’ men will play their first competitive game in 10 days after Premier League fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton were postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases at the Club.

Training has been distruped at the club during the period with some players spending time in isolation, while others have picked up injuries.

Ndidi admits it has been a tough spell for the first team squad but is glad that Leicester are returning to matches.

“It’s been difficult because we haven’t really had time to train as a group,” the Nigeria international told LCFC TV.

“We have to follow the protocol and it’s been difficult because we haven’t been together as a group. We’ve been training individually because of COVID-19, but we’ll just see what comes.

“It feels like [it’s been a long time since Leicester’s last game]. We had be at home…