Messi Snubbed In Ligue 1 Team Of Season 

Lionel Messi has been excluded from Ligue 1’s team of the season so far, after an underwhelming start at French giants Paris Saint-Germain – but Arsenal loanee William Saliba, at Marseille, has made the cut.

The team has been compiled by the Football Observatory with players – who have played a minimum of 900 minutes – selected according to the CIES Performance Index powered by Opta data.

Messi, 34, collected his seventh Ballon d’Or title as he scooped the 2021 accolade last month, but his early form at PSG has fallen far short of his sky-high expectations.

He has found it difficult to adapt to French football in the opening half of the campaign following his high-profile summer transfer from Barcelona.

Also Read: Why Iheanacho Is Struggling At Leicester City –Eguavoen

The former Barcelona star has found the net just once in Ligue 1 so far in his opening 10 matches in the division amid fears that he will fall short of 20 domestic league goals for the…