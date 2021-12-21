My Journey As Arsenal Coach Has Been Incredible

Mikel Arteta has described his managerial journey at Arsenal as incredible.

Arteta was appointed Arsenal head coach on December 20, 2019, and won the FA Cup and the Community Shield in his first year in the job.

However, the Gunners have not played in the Champions League since slipping out of the competition towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s tenure.

Arteta was asked by arsenal.com to reflect on his time in charge.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I am really happy and proud with the company that I have had on the journey,” Arteta said.

“I would say we have been through different phases throughout those two years. A phase where straightaway we had to pick up results and try to turn around the situation we were in.

“Then we had the two trophies, which was a big lift and a great memories, apart from not having the people, our supporters with us to enjoy that one. Then a year where we had everything: we had Covid, we had so many changes around the club from top…