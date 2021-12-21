Nketiah Scores Hattrick As Arsenal Thrash Sunderland To Zoom Into Carabao Cup Last Four

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have booked their place in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup after cruising to a 5-1 win over Sunderland at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring when he poked the ball home from close range after 16 minutes, before Nicolas Pepe doubled Arsenal’s lead ten minutes later.

Nathan Broadhead gave Sunderland a fighting chance when he pulled a goal back on the half hour mark, until Nketiah sealed Arsenal’s place in the last four with his second of the game.

And there was still time for Nketiah to grab his hat-trick goal with a cheeky flick minutes before the hour mark, and debutant Charlie Patino to grab a fifth.

Despite featuring just three times in the Premier League all season, Nketiah has been given a chance to impress in the past three rounds of the EFL Cup.

And the 22-year-old has continued to take his chances when they’ve come his way after netting his fourth goal in just three rounds in the competition.

