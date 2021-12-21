Supercomputer Predicts Balogun, Aribo, To Retain Title With Rangers 

A boffin Scottish Premier League supercomputer predicts that Nigerian trio Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and their Rangers teammates will clinch the title this season.

Old Firm rivals Celtic will come up short and finish behind Rangers for the second year running.

According to bettingexpert.com, Rangers are 8/15 favourites to take the title despite losing Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa during the season.

Also Read: Turkish Club Goztepe Terminate Ideye’s Contract

The supercomputer predicts that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men will finish in the top spot come the end of the season.

Gers will apparently come in ahead of Celtic, who finish in second but are still in with a shot at 11/8 to be eventual champions.

It’s good news for Hearts who are behind both Old Firm clubs but are tipped to finish in third with a 1/3 chance of a top three spot.

They will emulate the 2015/16 season when they grabbed third place after clinching promotion to the division…