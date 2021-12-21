Turkish Club Goztepe Terminate Ideye’s Contract

Turkish side Göztepe Spor Kulübü have parted company with Nigeria forward Brown Ideye, reports Completesports.com.

The Turkish Super League outfit made the announcement on Monday after reaching an agreement to end his contract.

“As a result of the negotiations with our player Brown Ideye, his contract was mutually terminated,”reads a statement on the club’s website.

“We would like to thank Ideye and wish him success in his continuing football life.”

Ideye joined Gotzepe on a two-year deal in August 2020 after leaving Greek club Aris Salonica.

The striker has barely featured for the club this season, playing a total of 37 minutes in five league appearances.

The 33-year-old made 30 league appearances for the club with two goals to his name.

He once had stints with Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine, Sochaux of France , Greek champions Olympiacos and Sky Bet Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

