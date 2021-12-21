We Will Miss Awoniyi During AFCON

Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer has admitted that the club will miss the services of Taiwo Awoniyi during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi is expected to be named in Nigeria’s squad for the competition which will take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

That will see the striker miss four Bundesliga games and the Cup derby at Hertha Berlin.



Fischer is worried about missing the 25-year-old during the period, but insisted the club will not stop him from representing his country.

“I would allow the player, but that wouldn’t help us,” Fischer told www.bz-berlin.de.

The forward has 14 goals in 27 games across all competitions for Union Berlin this season.

