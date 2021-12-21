Why Iheanacho Is Struggling At Leicester City –Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has revealed that Kelechi Iheanacho’s inability to take his game to the next level was due to his misplaced role at Leicester City.

Eguavoen, who is expected to list Iheanacho in his provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, told Elegbete TV that the technical crew will figure out his perfect role in the Super Eagles.

According to Eguavoen, Iheanacho has not been able to take his game to the next level because the former Manchester City striker plays two different roles at Leicester and Super Eagles.

“Iheanacho is okay, but the only little problem is in Leicester, he is playing a different position.

“He comes to Nigeria, he plays in a different position.”

“I think the sooner he settles for one position, I think the better for him.”

Recall that Leicester head coach, Brendan Rodgers, prefers to play Iheanacho upfront with another striker.

