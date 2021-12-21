Willian Backs Chelsea To Win Premier League Title

Former Chelsea winger Willian is backing his old club to win the Premier League title this season.

Asked about the players currently in Thomas Tuchel’s side he likes to watch, Willian picked three former teammates.

He said: “Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Reece James.’

When pressed to name a favourite, the Corinthians player replied: “Difficult. I think Reece James. I like him.



“He’s a good player. I think he can be one of the best right-backs in the world in years.”

He also backed the Blues to go all the way and win the Premier League this season.

“Three teams can win the league this year; Chelsea, Liverpool and City,” admitted the Brazilian.

“But, Chelsea [will be champions], for sure.”

