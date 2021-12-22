2021 AFCON: Super Eagles To Camp In Abuja

The Super Eagles will begin their preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Abuja.

According to a press release by Toyin Ibitoye, the team’s former media officer who is now a media aide to Nigeria’s minister Sunday Dare, the revelation was made when the minister spoke on a TVC sports programme.

Dare said the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Federal Capital Territory are collaborating to provide the Super Eagles with a conducive environment to train and prepare for the tournament which begins in Cameroon on the 9th of January, 2022.

Dare assured that the team will not disappoint the nation at the AFCON, expressing optimism that they can do better than they did at the last edition held in Egypt in 2019.

“I have no doubt that with the quality of the personnel(both players and coaches)in our team, we can go all the way in Cameroon. We finished third in Egypt the last time out, we can do even better this time around. We just have to develop…