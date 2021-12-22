Adegoke, Brume Named Male And Female Athletes Of The Year

Tokyo 2020 Olympics 100m finalist Enoch Adegoke [pictured above] and long jump bronze medal winner Ese Brume have been named the male and female Athletes of the Year respectively at the 2021 Athletic Heat Track and Field Awards held at the Ebonylife Place in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Adegoke won the male athlete of the year following his performance in the local athletics circuit and becoming the first Nigerian man in 25 years to qualify and run in the final of the blue ribband event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The reigning fastest man in Nigeria also won the 100m title at the National Sports Festival held in Edo State before becoming the 11th Nigerian male sprinter to run a sub-10 seconds in the 100m when he clocked 9.98 to win his first round heat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 2019 African U-20 champion is the only athlete who has won in every category he has been nominated for since the maiden edition of the wards in 2017.

