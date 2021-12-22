Afrosport Commences Operations, Acquires Right For AFCON 2021

Sport fans across Nigeria are stepping into a new world of sports entertainment as AfroSport TV Kicks off operations on the Free TV network.

AfroSport TV, a sub-Sahara Africa’s first 24-hour free continent-wide sports channel has commenced operations in Nigeria with the exclusive right to broadcast the 2022 African Cup of Nation on Free TV and on Digital Terrestrial Television in Nigeria and across Africa.

Announcing the operations of the channel in Lagos recently, Principal Consultant of AfroSport TV, Mr. Rotimi Pedro, said AfroSport TV is committed to delivering to Nigerians and Africa for free, top quality and depth of service that is usually found only on Pay TV channels. According to Pedro, sport fans will now be getting unrestrained access to premium sports content, supported by a fleet of AfroSport productions that will both engage and educate audiences through an identifiable local conversation whilst shining a light on the achievements of African athletes past and…