Barcelona Target Loan Move For Aubameyang

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly emerged as a potential loan target for Barcelona.

Having been banished from the first-team setup, it appears highly likely that Aubameyang will be allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium in January.

However, while Arsenal will look to part ways with the Gabon international on a permanent basis, any admirers are first expected to try their luck with a loan move.



According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona may contact the Premier League outfit with the view of signing the 32-year-old for the rest of the campaign.

The Catalan giants require a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who announced last week that he was hanging up his boots due to heart-related issues.

The report adds, however, that Barcelona may struggle to meet Aubameyang’s wages unless Arsenal are prepared to reach a compromise.

