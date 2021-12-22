Cameroon Coach Lists Akwa United Goalie, Choupo Moting, 26 Others In AFCON Squad

Cameroon head coach Antonio Conceicao Oliveira has drawn a squad list of 28 players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by the country, reports Completesports.com.

Headlining the list unveiled on Wednesday is goalkeeper Efala Komguep Jean, who plays for Nigeria Professional Football League champions Akwa United, Bayern Munich striker Choupo Moting, Ajax goalie Andre Onana and Napoli of Italy combative midfielder Zambo Anguissa.

Toko Ekambi, who plays for Ligue 1 club Olympic Lyon, former Tottenham Hotspur winger Cliton N’jie, Shanghai Shenhua’s Christian Bassogog and Aboubacar Vincent were also included in the squad.

The five-time winners will face Burkina Faso, runners-up of AFCON 2013 in the opening match on January 9.

The Indomitable Lions will also come up against Ethiopia and Cape Verde in Group A.

THE FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS:

1. OMOSSOLA SIMON (AS VITA CLUB, DR.CONGO)

2. EPASSY QUITE (OFI CRETA, GREECE)

3. EFALA KOMGUEP JEAN (AKWA UNITED, NIGERIA)

4. ONANA…