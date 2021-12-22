Eagles Will Play Attacking Football At AFCON 2021

Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has assured that he would adopt a more attacking football with the team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Eguavoen, who is expected to lead the senior national team to the bi-annual tournament, stated this in an interview with Brila FM.

Recall that the three-time AFCON champions have been pitted alongside seven-time Nations Cup winner, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D, with the team facing the Pharaohs on January 11.

However, an optimistic Eguavoen said that with the talented crop of players at his disposal, he would adopt an attacking style of football at the tournament.

“We have intelligent players, who will play the way we want them to play.

“We want all 11 players working together. We will play with 11, attack with 11 and defend with 11.”

