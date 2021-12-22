La Liga: Chukwueze Stars In Villarreal’s Big Win Vs Alaves

Samuel Chukwueze put up a fine performance as Villarreal recorded a 5-2 win against Alaves in their LaLiga clash at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday night, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria internatioal was in action for 72 minute in the game before making way for Yeremi Pino.

Chukwueze has scored two goals in 10 league appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season.

The winger is now expected to link up with Nigeria next week for their final preparations ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Pino scored Villarreal’s fourth goal of the game seven minutes after his introduction.

Villarreal next league game is against Levante on January 3rd, 2022.

