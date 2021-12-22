No Coach In The World Can Stop Me From Playing At AFCON 

Legendary Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor has slammed European clubs for their latest attempt at holding back African players from taking part at the 2021 AFCON.

Since COVID-19 emerged, a number of African nations have found themselves battling to secure their top stars for friendlies and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with some clubs in Europe having attempted to stop players from representing countries in “red list” zones.

With next year’s AFCON set to take place from January to February, a number of European clubs are reportedly reluctant to allow their players to join up with their national teams for the tournament.

Earlier this month, the European Club Association, which includes the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain among its 234 members, wrote to FIFA expressing concerns about AFCON and threatening not to release players for the showpiece.

In their statement, the organisation claimed that Cameroon cannot…