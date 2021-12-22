Osimhen Must Be Cautious Football Beyond 2021 AFCON

Former Nigeria international Victor Agali has advised Victor Osimhen not to rush back from injury as it could be detrimental.

On Tuesday Osimhen declared himself ready to feature for Nigeria at next year’s AFCON in Cameroon despite just coming back from a facial injury.

The Napoli striker fractured his eye socket and cheekbone after colliding with an Inter Milan player.

Following the injury and after undergoing surgery, Napoli announced that Osimhen would be sidelined for three months which automatically rule him out of the continental showpiece.

And Agali has urged Osimhen not to put his health at risk by rushing back to action.

“It’s a good thing, it’s positive from him and I appreciate what he is doing but he should be cautious because football is beyond 2021 AFCON,” Agali said on ‘The Sports Breakfast Show’ on Brila FM.

“He should wait for the doctors to declare him fit, people like us…