Reds Target First Carabao Cup Semi-final

Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night – the first of two meetings between the two sides in the space of a week.

Brendan Rodgers returns to face his former club having seen Leicester undergo an enforced 10-day break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, whereas Liverpool are in the midst of a run of four games in 10 days.

Having seen their Premier League title challenge suffer a setback on Sunday, following a hardfought 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool must now quickly refocus on another potential route to silverware when they entertain Leicester in the Cup.

However, Liverpool have not reached the semi-finals of the League Cup since 2016-17 and have not lifted the trophy for a decade, yet they remain the joint-most successful club in the competition’s history.

The last time they got to the semi-finals, they lost 1-0 to Southampton, who went on to lost 3-2 to Manchester United.

And for Leicester, this…