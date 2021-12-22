Southampton Join Aribo Chase – Complete Sports

Southampton have joined the list of clubs interested in Rangers star Joe Aribo, reports Completesports.com.

According to the Daily Record, the Saints had a representative at Ibrox on Saturday to watch the midfielder against Dundee United.

Southampton have already got a number of reports on Aribo, who has been a standout for the Light Blues this season.



Read Also: La Liga: Chukwueze Stars In Villarreal’s Big Win Vs Alaves

The 25-year-old has already been linked with Brentford, Burnley and former boss Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

The Nigeria international is going into the final 18 months of his Ibrox deal and has yet to sign an extension.

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has already said he hopes Rangers can agree a new deal with the Londoner, who came in as a free agent from Charlton Athletic back in 2019.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…