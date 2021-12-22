Tecno, Games And Fans: The Thrills, The Wins And The Highlights Of The Day At The Pova Gaming Competition





Lit GAME EVENT WITH THE TECNO POVA OVER THE WEEKEND

TECNO KNOCKED IT OUT OF THE PARK WITH A GAMERS EVENT FOR ITS FANS

TECNO POVA fans were thrilled to be part of a fantastic gaming event by the renowned smartphone brand. It was all thrill, shouts and immense bubble of excitement.

First of all, let’s talk about the TECNO POVA device and the fans journey to such an EPIC game event!

The TECNO POVA NEO was recently launched by the smartphone brand and is known amongst gamers. With 6000mAh massive battery power, a 6.8” HD mega display and 18w fast charge, the Pova Neo is ideal for smartphones users who are heavy on mobile games and watching movies videos.

TECNO called on fans on its official fans’ forum to participate in a gaming competition and the highest scores were invited for the grand finale which happened on Saturday December 18th, 2021.

The event had Hero Daniels as the host of the day and…





Source: Complete Sports