Torino Suffer Defeat At Serie A Champions Inter Milan 

Ola Aina was in action but could not help Torino avoid defeat, as a Denzel Dumfries strike proved enough for Inter to pip Torino 1-0 and consolidate first place.

Aina was on from the start and saw action for 90 minutes in the game.

Inter already knew they were Winter Champions even before this final game of 2021 and the first half of the season.

Nicolò Barella was suspended and Joaquin Correa injured, so Arturo Vidal got his first Serie A start of the campaign. Torino were still missing Andrea Belotti and Simone Verdi, but Dennis Praet returned after a thigh problem.

It was a strong start from Torino, Marko Pjaca drilling just wide from the edge of the box, while Inter penalty appeals were rejected, as it hit Wilfried Singo on the leg first.

Alessandro Bastoni found himself with two big chances in a couple of minutes, the first when he sprung the offside trap, the second Vanja…