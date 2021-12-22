‘We Are Equal To The Task’ -Eguavoen Confident Super Eagles Will Excel At AFCON 2021

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen has once again expressed confidence in his team’s ability to excel at the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Eguavoen will lead the Super Eagles charge for a fourth continental title early next year in Cameroon following the sacking of Gernot Rohr.

The West Africans are drawn in Group D alongside Egypt , Guinea-Bissau, and Sudan.

They also have contend with heavyweights like Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal to rule the continent again.

The former defender is however confident they can go all the way in the competition.

“Expectations are high, but we are equal to the task,” Eguavoen told Nigeria Info FM

“We want to try and bring smile on the faces of Nigerians at the AFCON.”

He said he hopes to do by playing “entertaining football pushing forward to score goals while also being mindful of the…