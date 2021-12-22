West Ham Rival Newcastle United For Dele Alli

West Ham have joined Newcastle interest in Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

The Sun says both clubs have been linked with Jesse Lingard, but with the 29-year-old now set to stay at Manchester United, it could open the door for an Alli bid.

Tottenham are willing to let him leave in January, according to Eurosport, with Alli’s representatives beginning work on finding him a new club.

West Ham and Newcastle are two of the most likely destinations, although Spurs chief Daniel Levy would prefer Alli to move abroad.

If that is the case then the Bundesliga represents the most attractive option for the forgotten England man.

Alli could become the latest Englishman to further their career in Germany, following in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho and Reece Oxford.

