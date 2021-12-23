2021 AFCON: Okoye Confident Super Eagles Can Conquer Africa Again

Maduka Okoye is confident the Super Eagles can win a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans are among the favourites to win the competition alongside defending champions Algeria, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia.

Okoye will be appearing in his first major competition with Nigeria after helping the Super Eagles secure a place in the AFCON finals.

The 22-year-old stated that his main objective is to help the Super Eagles win the ultimate prize in Cameroon.

We are going to the Africa Cup to win the tournament,” Okoye declared to Rijnmond, as per FcUpdate.

“Nigeria is a great football country, and we have a good team. Let me return to Rotterdam with a prize.”

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign at 2021 AFCON against the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11.

They will also face Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in the same group.

