Eagles End 2021 In 36th Position In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria ended 2021 in 36th position, in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola world ranking that was released on Thursday 3rd December.

The ranking was published on FIFA’s official website.

In Africa, the three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners occupy fifth place.

Their 2021 AFCON Group D opponent Pharoahs of Egypt did not change position also as they are in 45th place and sixth on the continent.

Guinea-Bissau who will also face the Eagles maintained 106th spot while another group opponent Sudan dropped to 125th.

Senegal still remains Africa’s highest ranked team in 20th, Morocco are in 28th, AFCON champions Algeria are in 29th while Tunisia are 30th.

For the fourth year in a row, Belgium (1st) end the calendar year in pole position, albeit only just ahead of Brazil (2nd) by 2.1 points. France (3rd) complete the podium for 2021.

