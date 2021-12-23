Eguavoen Will Become Eagles Substantive Coach If He Wins AFCON 2021 –Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen may become Nigeria’s permanent coach if he wins the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Pinnick made this known on Wednesday during an interactive session with sports journalists in Lagos, where he also dispelled insinuations that the Federation does not value Eguavoen.

Recall that the NFF appointed Eguavoen after the termination of Gernot Rohr’s contract as Super Eagles coach a fortnight ago.

“We know that Eguavoen can do the job expertly, but we also know that he will be more useful controlling the technical department. However, if we cannot get the coaches to start work immediately, we will empower them to take the team to Cameroon.

“And if Eguavoen wins the Nations Cup, we might have a rethink. In that case, the foreign coach will now become the technical director, while Eguavoen takes the position of technical adviser.”

“We know Eguavoen…