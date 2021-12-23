Etebo Returns To Training After Injury- induced Layoff

By
Headliners
-
11


Oghenekaro Etebo has started light training at Watford after his injury induced layoff, Completesports.com reports.

The midfielder has been sidelined since picking up an injury in Watford’s 1-1 draw against Newscastle United at the end of September.

1xBit

The Nigeria international later underwent surgery and has been spending time in the gym in recent weeks.

Read Also: Serie A: Aina In Action As Torino Suffer Defeat At Inter Milan 

N1Bet

The Hornets announced on the social media on Wednesday that the 26-year-old has returned to training as  he continue his recovery from the injury.

“Back with the ball at his feet! ⚽️😄
Etebo has been taking his next steps towards recovery at London, Colney , “reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

Etebo linked up with the London club on loan from Sky Bet Championship outfit Stoke City this summer.

By Adeboye Amosu

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright ©…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR