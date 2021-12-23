Etebo Returns To Training After Injury- induced Layoff

Oghenekaro Etebo has started light training at Watford after his injury induced layoff, Completesports.com reports.

The midfielder has been sidelined since picking up an injury in Watford’s 1-1 draw against Newscastle United at the end of September.

The Nigeria international later underwent surgery and has been spending time in the gym in recent weeks.

Read Also: Serie A: Aina In Action As Torino Suffer Defeat At Inter Milan

The Hornets announced on the social media on Wednesday that the 26-year-old has returned to training as he continue his recovery from the injury.

“Back with the ball at his feet! ⚽️😄

Etebo has been taking his next steps towards recovery at London, Colney , “reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

Etebo linked up with the London club on loan from Sky Bet Championship outfit Stoke City this summer.

By Adeboye Amosu

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright ©…