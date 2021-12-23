Guardiola Best In Premier League –Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the Premier League.

The Catalan has won three Premier League titles in five seasons with Manchester City.

“I remember we did a game last year, I didn’t write off Man City but I think I said they lost their mojo,” he said on Sky Bet’s Driving Home for Christmas.

“And then they won the league and it was like a doddle to them.

“Obviously I know they put in the hard work, but they won it and United finished second but United we’re never going to catch them, I’d never bet against Man City now, I’ve just learnt my lesson from last year.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean Liverpool or Chelsea can’t pip them to the title, but I think Pep is the man, I look at all of the managers I think Pep is the man.”

Asked by Richards whether he thinks Guardiola is the best, Keane said: ‘I do.

“People say he’s got the best players, but you still have to manage them, you still have to find a…