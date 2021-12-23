Guardiola: Why Palmer Won’t Replace Torres

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Cole Palmer isn’t about to replace Ferran Torres.

Torres is set to leave City for Barcelona next month.

Guardiola said, “It’s not that I’m thinking what happens with Cole Palmer wouldn’t be here if Ferran didn’t ask to leave or not, it would be the same.

“If Ferran thinks he had more chance to play and maybe wanted to stay longer? I don’t know. Aways I have the feeling if Barcelona and Real Madrid knock on the door for any a player it’s difficult to say no.

“They are the strongest teams in the world. He’s from Spain, Barcelona want him, I understand he wants to leave when he knocked on my door said he wants to leave, I said leave.

“I called Txiki, his smart agent makes an agreement. At the right moment, Txiki didn’t text me, I hear the deal is close. My club didn’t tell me officially about it’s already done and he’s leaving. It’s the principle. I cannot push the players or convince the player if his…