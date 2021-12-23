History Of All-Star Mile Race For The Autumn Racing Carnival

Australia undoubtedly qualifies as the home of horse racing. Every year, racing carnivals all over the country stage over 190,000 thoroughbred races. The organization of these carnivals is based mainly on the four seasons. And for this article, the focus will be on the Autumn Racing Carnival, specifically on the All-Star Mile run. (1)

The Autumn racing carnival

The Autumn Racing Carnival has been around for as long as horse racing has been in Australia. It takes place during the autumn months, from March to May, in three of the country’s major cities: Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide. The Melbourne autumn race goes down in three of Melbourne’s finest racetracks—at Flemington, Caulfield, and Moonee Valley. It consists of various stakes class races, from Groups 1 to 3. Some of these races include the following:

Australian Guineas

Newmarket Handicap

William Reid Stakes

All-Star Mile (2)

All-Star Mile race

The first All Star Mile race took place on March 16, 2019, in the…