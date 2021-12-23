Hutton: Rangers Will Accept ‘Massive Bid’ For Aribo

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton says the club could make “massive profit”on midfielder Joe Aribo, reports Completesports.com.

Hutton predicted that the Scottish Premiership champions will sell the Nigeria international if the fee is right.

“Rangers got him for a minimal outlay when he came cross-border, so there’ll obviously be a massive profit involved,” he told Football Insider.

“I think when you’re playing at the level he is, playing internationally and on the European stage – there’s always going to be teams looking at you.

“He’s been the standout, especially since Van Bronckhorst has come in. He’s really freed him up in that midfield, and Aribo has responded by taking his game to a new level.

“Gerrard spoke about it a lot when he was in charge. Rangers don’t need to sell, but if the fee is big enough then they will have to take it.”

The 25-year-old is into the last 18 months of his Rangers contract.

Aribo has scored six goals and recorded…