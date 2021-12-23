‘I Feared Playing Against Henry’  -Ex-Chelsea Goalkeeper Admits 

Former Chelsea Italian goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini has revealed that he used to ‘fear’ playing against Arsenal because of Thierry Henry.

Cudicini spent nine years at Stamford Bridge between 2000 and 2009, though he was displaced by Petr Cech after he was signed.

After spells at Tottenham and LA Galaxy, the 48-year-old has now returned to Chelsea as a loan player technical coach.

Cudicini, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Aston Villa v Chelsea, spoke of his time playing against those players and said: “I had the pleasure of playing alongside one of the best Premier League strikers of all-time in Didier Drogba; I had to face him every single day in training and it’s so easy to see why he’s so highly rated.

“I then played against him in the FA Cup when I signed for Tottenham – he scored against me in the semi-final. Having trained with…