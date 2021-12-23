Iheanacho, Ndidi, Onyeka Crash Out Of Carabao Cup

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi ended on the losing side, as Leicester were eliminated by Liverpool on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Ndidi featured in defence following the absence of Johnny Evans while Iheanacho came on early in the second half.

With just seconds remaining in the second half and Leicester 3-2 ahead, Japanese forward Takumi Minamino, scored to force the game into penalty shootout.

Iheanacho was one of the Leicester players who scored theirs, but Diogo Jota scored the decisive spot kick to earn Liverpool a 5-4 win.

It is a game Leicester would look back on with regrets as they went into the break 3-1 ahead but still managed to surrender their lead.

For Liverpool, it is a first semi-final appearance since the 2017.

Also out of this season’s Carabao Cup is Frank Onyeka and Brentford, who lost 2-0 to…