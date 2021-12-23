Leno Must Fight For His Shirt At Arsenal –Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says there’s no doubting Bernd Leno’s commitment.

The Germany goalkeeper featured in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win against Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Arteta said, “The situation now is that Aaron (Ramsdale) has been starting the matches in the Premier League and he’s been outstanding.

“Bernd had the chance to play and he had a really good game and that’s the situation that every single player has in any team in football when somebody else is playing, you are not playing as much and if not, you have to play a different sport.”

Arteta also had a positive word for Alexandre Lacazette.

He added: “We are really happy. The way he’s performing, the way he’s acting and he has to continue like this.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…