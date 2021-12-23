Man City Star Mendy Charged With Seventh Count Of Rape 

Manchester City French defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a seventh count of rape from a new complainant.

Mendy, 27, is now accused of a total of seven rapes and one sexual assault.

The charges now relate to five complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, is charged with six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

The charges against him relate to four complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between March 2021 and August 2021.

Mendy and Matturie are due to stand trial on January 24, next year, but judge Patrick Thompson said that date looked ‘unrealistic’.

The former AS Monaco star has been held in custody at HMP Altcourse, in Liverpool, since being charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault on August 26.

All offences are alleged to…