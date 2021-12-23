Moffi Stars In Lorient, PSG Draw, Simon In Action, Kalu Subbed On

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi played all 90 minutes as Lorient held PSG to a 1-1 draw in Wednesday’s Ligue 1 game.

Moffi, who was a torn in the flesh of the Paris club, was making his 17th appearance for Lorient this ongoing season.

The host took the lead in the 40th minutes through Thomas Monconduit before Mauro Icardi leveled parity for the visitor in the 91st minutes.

In the other game, Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses tasted action for 78th minutes as Nantes picked up a precious 1-0 away victory against Saint Etienne.

The Nigerian international, who had a decent display was however, substituted in the 78th minutes for Sebastien Corchia.

Kolo Muani netted the solitary goal in the 83rd minutes to the delight of the coach.

In addition, Samuel Kalu made a second half cameo role in Bordeaux’s 2-3 loss to Lille.

Kalu was brought in in the 88th minute for Javairo Dilrosun but had little time to impact the game.

