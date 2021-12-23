New Foreign Coach Could Lead Super Eagles To 2021 AFCON – Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has refused to rule out the possibility of an expatriate coach leading the Super Eagles to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Technical director of NFF Austine Eguavoen has been placed in temporary charge of team following the sacking of Gernot Rohr.

Eguavoen, who guided the West Africans to third place at 2006 AFCON in Egypt is widely expected to lead the Super Eagles in Cameroon, but Pinnick insisted the NFF remain open to the possibility of appointing a new head coach before the start of the competition.

“If the coach will give us the Nations Cup, he will be drafted in immediately,”Pinnick said during a parley with the media on Wednesday.

“I am not going to tell you that it will be later, because of what essence is the recruitment? If the executive committee says yes and we are ready, what are we waiting for?

“When I spoke with one of the coaches on Tuesday, he was…