NFF Consulted Mourinho Over Super Eagles Coaching Job

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has confirmed that the soccer house held talks with AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho in their search for a new coach for the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

The NFF are in the hunt for a new head coach for the three-time African champions following the sacking of Gernot Rohr.

Former Super Eagles defender Austine Eguavoen has been placed in temporary charge of the team pending the appointment of a substantive head coach.

Pinnick stated that the NFF consulted Mourinho, who is touted as one of the most successful coaches in football in their bid to get a top-class gaffer for the Super Eagles.

“The emphasis on the new coach is discipline. We will look at his antecedents on discipline,” Pinnick said during a parley with the media on Wednesday.



“Secondly, we will also look at how hungry he is to win trophies because if they…